// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israeli forces reportedly enter Lebanon from Golan Heights

Israeli forces reportedly enter Lebanon from Golan Heights
November 21, 2018 - 12:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several soldiers from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) entered southern Lebanon on Tuesday, November 20 after they bypassed the border fence with the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the state-owned National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon, approximately 25 IDF soldiers crossed the technical fence at the border-town of Wazzani and deployed to the eastern bank of the Hasbani River.

An NNA field correspondent reported that the Israeli forces combed through the area for nearly an hour before returning to the occupied Golan Heights.

During the IDF’s mission, Israeli reconnaissance planes were seen flying across Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate.

The spy planes reportedly surveyed the area while the Israeli ground forces combed through the border region.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Israeli forces enter southern Lebanon from occupied Golan Heights
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Teen obesity linked with increased risk of pancreatic cancer: research
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
2,000-year-old ship graffiti discovered in desert in Israel
Islamic State "kills several Syrian soldiers in surprise attack"
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia to start producing tractors Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 21 met Armen Harutyunyan, the head of Beltekhnika.
Fan theory claims Khal Drogo could return to GOT final battle Khal was the leader of the Dothraki, yet he died in the first season of the show after one of his own men wounded him.
Three iconic Yousuf Karsh images will be displayed in Bermuda The portraits are all by Karsh, an Armenian-born Canadian whose work is featured in some of the world’s most prestigious galleries.
Kim Kardashian is the 2nd most influential woman in fashion: Lyst Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.