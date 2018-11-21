Israeli forces reportedly enter Lebanon from Golan Heights
November 21, 2018 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several soldiers from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) entered southern Lebanon on Tuesday, November 20 after they bypassed the border fence with the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News says.
According to the state-owned National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon, approximately 25 IDF soldiers crossed the technical fence at the border-town of Wazzani and deployed to the eastern bank of the Hasbani River.
An NNA field correspondent reported that the Israeli forces combed through the area for nearly an hour before returning to the occupied Golan Heights.
During the IDF’s mission, Israeli reconnaissance planes were seen flying across Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate.
The spy planes reportedly surveyed the area while the Israeli ground forces combed through the border region.
