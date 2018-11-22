VivaCell-MTS customers win 3 cars, 15 smartphones in special draw
November 22, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 18 random customers who had made a purchase with VivaCell-MTS, recently won impressive gifts in a special lottery.
15 of the customers became owners of Honor 9 Lite smartphones and 3 of them won Kia Rio X-Line cars. The lucky ones received their prizes during an official ceremony at the company headquarters.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian handed the smartphones and the car keys to the winners.
“The lottery offered a chance to win prizes not just to our subscribers, but to any customer who bought a smartphone from our service centers. The attitude of including the society in our programs is in line with VivaCell-MTS strategy. By programs, I mean not only social investment initiatives, but also our telecommunication services,” said Yirikian.
To remind, customers who bought a smartphone for AMD 30,900 or more from August 17 till September 30, got a chance to participate in a prize draw of KIA Rio X-Line cars and Honor 9 Lite smartphones.
The winners of the draw were randomly selected via a software specifically designed for the draw. VivaCell-MTS provided an opportunity to follow the process on its official Facebook page.
