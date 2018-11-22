Karabakh Presidents visits Armenian Assembly of America in LA
November 22, 2018 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, December 21 met the representatives of the Armenian Assembly of America Western Region in Los Angeles.
The Karabakh President hailed the Assembly’s activity in solving issues of pan-Armenian significance and enhancing the Homeland-Diaspora ties, expressing his satisfaction with the high level of cooperation with Artsakh.
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials also attended the meeting.
A wave of hysteria has spread throughout Azerbaijan in connection with the visit of Sahakyan to the United States. According to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, official Baku is preparing "to express strong protest to the American side" through diplomatic channels.
