Armenia moving presidential residence back to original location

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly at a special session on Thursday, November 22 approved a draft proposal to move the presidential office back to its former place.

When Armenia was making a transition from a semi-presidential system of government to a parliamentary one, it was decided to move the presidential residence to a building at Mashtots 47 from Baghramyan 26, which came to serve as the Prime Minister’s office.

The decision also means that the Prime Minister will move back to the first government building at the Republic Square.