// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Moscow 'will welcome any Karabakh agreement' between Yerevan, Baku

Moscow 'will welcome any Karabakh agreement' between Yerevan, Baku
November 22, 2018 - 16:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will welcome any agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but the parties to the conflict, first of all, should reach an agreement between themselves, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Thursday, November 22.

Commenting on the proposal of Baku “on the exchange of prisoners of war”, Zakharova said Moscow would support any agreements that are in line with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“But any deal presupposes mutual agreement. The initiative can be welcomed, but it should be realized only with the consent of all parties,” Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow supports the idea of a possible meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in December.

 Top stories
Armenian refugees from Baku being driven out of Moscow residenceArmenian refugees from Baku being driven out of Moscow residence
Armenian refugees from Baku are driven out of the old building of Altai Hotel in Moscow where they have been living for 30 years.
Disabled Armenian American artist writes a book using her eyesDisabled Armenian American artist writes a book using her eyes
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
Alexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy ShakmatAlexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy Shakmat
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
Armenian-American politician elected to U.S. CongressArmenian-American politician elected to U.S. Congress
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
French company to open new ski resort in Armenia
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West donate $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts Kardashian announced two $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation.
The famous Leaning Tower of Pisa 'now leaning less' The tower's Surveillance Group, which monitors restoration work, said the landmark is "stable and very slowly reducing its lean."
VivaCell-MTS brings new Black Friday solutions to Armenians Millions of people around the world using online shopping opportunities know that Black Friday is a perfect day for online purchases.
Ancient bedroom 'erotica' art discovered in Pompeii Though “Leda and the Swan” is a fairly common scene in ancient Rome, this rendition is unique in a few regards.