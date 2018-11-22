Moscow 'will welcome any Karabakh agreement' between Yerevan, Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will welcome any agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but the parties to the conflict, first of all, should reach an agreement between themselves, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Thursday, November 22.

Commenting on the proposal of Baku “on the exchange of prisoners of war”, Zakharova said Moscow would support any agreements that are in line with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“But any deal presupposes mutual agreement. The initiative can be welcomed, but it should be realized only with the consent of all parties,” Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow supports the idea of a possible meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in December.