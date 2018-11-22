Moscow 'will welcome any Karabakh agreement' between Yerevan, Baku
November 22, 2018 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will welcome any agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but the parties to the conflict, first of all, should reach an agreement between themselves, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Thursday, November 22.
Commenting on the proposal of Baku “on the exchange of prisoners of war”, Zakharova said Moscow would support any agreements that are in line with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
“But any deal presupposes mutual agreement. The initiative can be welcomed, but it should be realized only with the consent of all parties,” Zakharova said.
According to her, Moscow supports the idea of a possible meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in December.
Top stories
Armenian refugees from Baku are driven out of the old building of Altai Hotel in Moscow where they have been living for 30 years.
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West donate $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts Kardashian announced two $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation.
The famous Leaning Tower of Pisa 'now leaning less' The tower's Surveillance Group, which monitors restoration work, said the landmark is "stable and very slowly reducing its lean."
VivaCell-MTS brings new Black Friday solutions to Armenians Millions of people around the world using online shopping opportunities know that Black Friday is a perfect day for online purchases.
Ancient bedroom 'erotica' art discovered in Pompeii Though “Leda and the Swan” is a fairly common scene in ancient Rome, this rendition is unique in a few regards.