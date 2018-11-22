Postage stamp celebrates Armenian Jamanak daily of Constantinople
November 22, 2018 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A postage stamp dedicated to Jamanak daily newspaper of Constantinople was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the company's New Technologies Development and Training Center on Thursday, November 22.
Authored by designer David Dovlatyan, the postage stamp with a nominal value of AMD100 was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs.
The postage stamp depicts the founders of Jamanak daily, brothers Misak and Sarkis Koçunyan. The postage stamp also depicts the old building of the newspaper and its logo.
The stamp was cancelled by Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Jamanak Editor-in-ChiefAra Gochunian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.
Jamanak daily newspaper has been published in Istanbul since October 28, 1908 and is considered as the oldest daily in the Armenian reality to have been uninterruptedly issued that long.
