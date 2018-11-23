Militants attempt to creep past Syrian army lines in Idlib: report
November 23, 2018 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third night in a row, militants attempted to sneak past the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) lines in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hay”at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants attempted last night to creep past the Syrian army’s lines near the town of Khuwayn in the Idlib demilitarized zone.
However, despite their best efforts to evade the Syrian army, the militants were ultimately spotted before they could reach the government lines in southeastern Idlib.
According to a military report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army was able to fully repel the militant infiltration attempt after a short battle with the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants.
The militants have repeatedly attempted to sneak past the Syrian army’s lines recently, prompting the latter to remain on high alert along the Idlib demilitarized zone.
