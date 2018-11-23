Turkey “worked with Russia on Karabakh before others intervened”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey used to work closely with Russia on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh, but the process came to an end “following intervention from other forces,” a spokesman for Turkish President said.

İbrahim Kalın, who is special adviser to Turkish President, was speaking at a panel discussion on "Turkey-Russia Relations: Shaping the Future" at the Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

Kalın said Russia plays an important role in the Karabakh process but expressed discontent over what he called the OSCE Minsk Group’s inability to perform well, Milliyet reports.

According to him, Turkey has “on many occasions tried to establish peace in the South Caucasus and end the blockade of Armenia.” Also, he said Armenia “should end its occupation of Azerbaijani territory,” and that “such a solution will benefit Armenia more than anyone else.”