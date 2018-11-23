Turkey “worked with Russia on Karabakh before others intervened”
November 23, 2018 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey used to work closely with Russia on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh, but the process came to an end “following intervention from other forces,” a spokesman for Turkish President said.
İbrahim Kalın, who is special adviser to Turkish President, was speaking at a panel discussion on "Turkey-Russia Relations: Shaping the Future" at the Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.
Kalın said Russia plays an important role in the Karabakh process but expressed discontent over what he called the OSCE Minsk Group’s inability to perform well, Milliyet reports.
According to him, Turkey has “on many occasions tried to establish peace in the South Caucasus and end the blockade of Armenia.” Also, he said Armenia “should end its occupation of Azerbaijani territory,” and that “such a solution will benefit Armenia more than anyone else.”
Top stories
Armenian refugees from Baku are driven out of the old building of Altai Hotel in Moscow where they have been living for 30 years.
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Partner news
Latest news
Marijuana extract could help fight meth addiction Marijuana has always had a reputation for being a “gateway drug,” i.e. it’s not addictive, but it could lead to the use of other drugs.
James Truchard is this year's laureate of Armenia's GIT Award The award ceremony is arranged by the award committee and the laureate is chosen by the international commission.
Iraqi army says found militants suspected of Tikrit car bombing Foot soldiers backed up with helicopters and armoured personnel carriers were sent into the area west of the Tigris River.
Newly discovered part of brain could be part of what makes you unique Endorestiform Nucleus it is located near the junction of the brain and the spinal cord within the inferior cerebellar peduncle.