Belarus sold $500 million worth of weapons to Azerbaijan in 10 years
November 24, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belarus has sold weapons and military equipment worth about $500 million to Azerbaijan throughout 10 years, 42.TUT.BY reports citing unofficial data.
Part of the data on international transactions is available on the website of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.
In particular, Azerbaijan has purchased 150 units of T-72 tanks, 12 Pion self-propelled artillery installations, 120 units of D-30 howitzer, 12 SU-25 aircraft, 2 Buk missile systems, 2 Stiletto short-range air defence missile systems, 10 Polonez Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and more.
This is not the whole range of weapons that Belarus supplies to Azerbaijan, the publication says.
“Belarus has supplied 60 units of BTR-70 armored personnel carriers and an unknown number of Skif anti-tank systems,” it says.
“Also, Minsk has been assembling Belarusian military vehicles MAZ 6317 and MAZ 5317 military vehicles for Azerbaijan.”
Top stories
Armenian refugees from Baku are driven out of the old building of Altai Hotel in Moscow where they have been living for 30 years.
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Partner news
Latest news
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana Thailand is moving closer to legalizing medical marijuana as the bill on the issue has already made headway in the legislative process.
Osaka beats Baku to host World Expo in 2025 Shinzo Abe said in a statement that the country will make an utmost effort to “achieve a magnificent expo in Osaka."
EU envoy: Armenia achieved highest standards of freedom of speech Piotr Switalski said the European Union is hopeful that Armenia “will achieve the highest standard of political culture.”
British army chief says Russia bigger threat to UK than Islamic State "The Russians seek to exploit vulnerability and weakness wherever they detect it," the head of the British army said.