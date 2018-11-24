British army chief says Russia bigger threat to UK than Islamic State
November 24, 2018 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is now a "far greater threat" to the UK's national security than the Islamic State group, the head of the British army has said, according to the BBC.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, General Mark Carleton-Smith said Britain "cannot be complacent about the threat Russia poses".
"The Russians seek to exploit vulnerability and weakness wherever they detect it," he said.
The UK blames Russia for the Salisbury poisoning and several cyber-attacks.
In March, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal - who sold secrets to MI6 - and his daughter Yulia survived being poisoned with Novichok.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, was later exposed to the same nerve agent and died in hospital.
And in October, the UK government accused Russia's GRU military intelligence service of being behind four high-profile cyber-attacks on targets including the US Democratic Party and a small TV network in Britain.
Russia denies any involvement in the Skripal poisoning and has described cyber-attack accusations as a "rich fantasy".
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Artsakh, Transnistria agree to establish trade representation offices Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian met a delegation of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic led by Vice Prime Minister Alexey Tsurkan.
Armenia’s Pashinyan sees no need for revolution in Artsakh “I fully support the current authorities of Artsakh and I am confident that regular elections will be held in the country,” he said.
EU envoy: Armenia achieved highest standards of freedom of speech Piotr Switalski said the European Union is hopeful that Armenia “will achieve the highest standard of political culture.”
Karabakh: 2000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.