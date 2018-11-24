Karabakh: 2000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - some 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of November 18-24, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow will welcome any agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but the parties to the conflict, she said, should reach an agreement between themselves.