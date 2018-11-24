EU envoy: Armenia achieved highest standards of freedom of speech
November 24, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the European Union delegation to Armenia, ambassador Piotr Switalski has declared that Armenia has managed to achieve the highest standards of freedom of speech following the velvet revolution.
According to the diplomat, the country now ensures freedom of expression and assembly.
Switalski said he hopes it will be possible to minimize hate speech during the election campaign ahead of the December 9 vote, when Armenians will head to polling stations to elect new members of parliament.
He said hate speech “kills democracy, has a negative impact on political culture.”
Also, he said the European Union is hopeful that Armenia “will achieve the highest standard of political culture.”
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana Thailand is moving closer to legalizing medical marijuana as the bill on the issue has already made headway in the legislative process.
Artsakh, Transnistria agree to establish trade representation offices Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian met a delegation of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic led by Vice Prime Minister Alexey Tsurkan.
Osaka beats Baku to host World Expo in 2025 Shinzo Abe said in a statement that the country will make an utmost effort to “achieve a magnificent expo in Osaka."
Armenia’s Pashinyan sees no need for revolution in Artsakh “I fully support the current authorities of Artsakh and I am confident that regular elections will be held in the country,” he said.