EU envoy: Armenia achieved highest standards of freedom of speech

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the European Union delegation to Armenia, ambassador Piotr Switalski has declared that Armenia has managed to achieve the highest standards of freedom of speech following the velvet revolution.

According to the diplomat, the country now ensures freedom of expression and assembly.

Switalski said he hopes it will be possible to minimize hate speech during the election campaign ahead of the December 9 vote, when Armenians will head to polling stations to elect new members of parliament.

He said hate speech “kills democracy, has a negative impact on political culture.”

Also, he said the European Union is hopeful that Armenia “will achieve the highest standard of political culture.”