Armenia among 5 places you should visit in 2019: Luxury Travel Mag
November 26, 2018 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the travel destinations that will be on everyone’s lips come 2019, Luxury Travel Magazine says in a fresh article article about the five places you should visit.
The tiny country in the southern Caucasus boasts one of the world’s oldest civilisations, was the earliest nation to adopt Christianity and produces world famous brandy which is reported to have been distilled there since the 12th century, according to the feature which consulted with Abercrombie & Kent’s Managing Director for Australia and Asia Pacific, Sujata Raman.
“It’s an unspoiled destination full of breathtaking mountain landscapes and amazing religious monuments, from churches and monasteries to an unexpected Hellenic style temple,” Raman said.
“The capital, Yerevan, is charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals.”
Raman also revealed in the course of the interview that Egypt, The Kimberley (Australia), Japan and Akagera National Park in Rwanda are also worth visiting in the coming year.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Iran nuclear chief: U.S. not complying with int’l commitments Salehi said the recent achievements are of special significance as they help the further safety of nuclear cycle.
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Drinking alcohol makes you better at languages: study 50 native German speakers who had recently learned Dutch received either a low dose of alcohol or a control beverage.
Ukraine's Poroshenko signs martial law decree Pyotr Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to declare martial law.