Kim Kardashian, Cher resolve to take a trip to Armenia together (video)
November 26, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and pop legend Cher have resolved to take a trip to Armenia together.
The two celebs who have Armenian roots met during a recent episode of the reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".
It was talk of Armenia that bonded Kim and Cher.
"Everything you've done for the Armenian community has been amazing," Kardashian told Cher.
The two stars remembered their respective visits to Armenia and said they both wanted to go back. In fact, they resolved to take a trip to Armenia together in order to make a "presence" there as, according to Cher, bad things are happening.
Kim, her sister Khloe, husband Kanye West and daughter North visited Armenia in April 2015 to shed more light on the country and stress the need for the recognition of the Genocide.
Cher, meanwhile, spent three days in Armenia in May 1993. She was flown to the country under the auspices of the United Armenian Fund, a nonprofit relief organization, on a rickety DC-8 cargo plane. With her came 45 tons of medical supplies, books, printing equipment, candy and toys.
