Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system (video)

Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system
 November 27, 2018 - 17:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces lot off a volley from a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile system, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan also shared pictures from the process and revealed that a reportage about it will be broadcast on the Public TV of Armenia on Saturday, December 1.

