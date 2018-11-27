Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system (video)
November 27, 2018 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces lot off a volley from a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile system, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan also shared pictures from the process and revealed that a reportage about it will be broadcast on the Public TV of Armenia on Saturday, December 1.
Top stories
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Militants suffer heavy casualties in failed operation in Latakia: report The Syrian army opened fire on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, eliminating the entire group of infiltrators.
13th c. priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor The tomb belonged to Thaw-Irkhet-If, the overseer of the mummification shrine at the ancient Egyptian Mut temple.
Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.