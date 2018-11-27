Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President Armen Sarkissian arrived in Berlin with an official visit on Tuesday, November 27.

In the German capital, Sarkissian participated in the working discussions organized by the Munich Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

Also attending the meeting were the President of the Munich Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, representatives of foreign relations and defense agencies, members of the Bundestag and European Parliament, well-known security experts, heads of research institutions.

Issues concerning global security, rapid changes taking place in the world, existing challenges and threats and avenues to thwart them were high on the agenda.

In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.