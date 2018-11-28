President Sarkissian invites Germany’s Steinmeier to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has invited his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Armenia, with the latter accepting the invitation.

Sarkissian arrived in Berlin with an official visit on Tuesday, November 27. In the German capital, the Armenian President participated in the working discussions organized by the Munich Conference on International Security.

The two met in the Bellevue Palace in Berlin during Sarkissian’s visit to the German capital.

The German President, in particular, weighed in on recent changes in Armenia and welcomed their peaceful nature.

Sarkissian, in turn, hailed Germany as a key economic partner and an active supporter of the Armenia-EU agenda.

According to him, Germany is also interesting as a country with a parliamentary model government, and “the German experience of parliamentary democracy can be very important and instructive for us."