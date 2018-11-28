Elen Asatryan appointed as chair of Glendale Parks and Rec Commission

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elen Asatryan has been appointed as the new Chair of the City of Glendale Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission.

“I am thankful and honored to have been entrusted by my colleagues to serve as the Chair of the Glendale Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission. stated Asatryan. "Parks and recreation enhance quality of life and help build strong communities. We must continue to seek opportunities to add open spaces throughout the city and especially in south Glendale, while building partnerships to maximize the use of our public parks and facilities to meet the diverse needs of our residents. I am excited to continue our crucial work with a stellar team of professionals who passionately serve the residents and guests of Glendale in this new capacity," she added.

As Commissioner, Asatryan has advocated for fiscal responsibility; development of open spaces and city squares; incorporation of the arts and physical fitness programs in Glendale public spaces; building partnerships with community based organizations, and conducting proper community outreach to the city’s diverse population. She championed the effort to provide assistance to families who have the greatest need for services by advocating for a citywide discount policy which provides eligible low-income Glendale Residents the opportunity to apply for a full scholarship or a discount as part of the day camp program.

Most recently, during the September 2018 meeting of the Commission, Asatryan made a motion for the department and the city to consider donating reusable playground equipment scheduled for replacement to one of Glendale’s sister cities and other regions in need in the Republic of Armenia.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Director of Parks Department, Onnig Bulanikian reported back noting that staff is working with the city’s vendor to see it to fruition for the all-inclusive Maple Park playground. Mentioning that it would cost the city less to save and donate the equipment than to demolish and recycle it. The department staff is now also in communication with a local nonprofit who may be able to take on the shipping costs of the equipment. The report on the Maple Park playground is planned to go to the Glendale City Council on December 4th. Staff will also report back to the commission and council on overall recommendations and steps forward for donation of future playground equipment.

Asatryan was appointed to the Glendale Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission in July of 2015 with the nomination of Councilmember Paula Devine and the approval of the Glendale City Council. The five-member Commission is responsible for recommending policies and helping direct the overall programing of parks, playgrounds and recreational activities throughout the City of Glendale.

A product of Glendale’s public schools and a longtime resident of Glendale, Asatryan is the founder and lead consultant of The Stark Group - a full-service political consulting and public relations firm. For the past 19 years, Asatryan has been leading successful campaigns, initiatives, and grassroots movements for local, state, federal offices and policies. Prior to starting Stark, she served as the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, the nation’s largest and most influential Armenian political grassroots organization; first at its Glendale chapter, then the Western-Region offices where she was responsible for strategy, policy development and implementation, communications, and day-to-day operations of the regional headquarters, along with its local ANCA chapters in the 19 Western U.S. States. She has also served and continues to serve on various committees and boards of local and regional organizations. Asatryan is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied Political Science with concentrations in American Politics and International Relations.