Pashinyan says ex-President’s brother ready to return $30 mln

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister, leader of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan told voters in the Armenian town of Ijevan on Wednesday, November 28 that the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Aleksandr Sargsyan, has agreed to return $30 million to the state budget.

Addressing a rally ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections, Pashinyan said everything that has ever been stolen from the state and the people will be returned through transitional justice.

Pashinyan had earlier revealed that $30 million was found in Sargsyan’s bank account which was immediately frozen.