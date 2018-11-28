Pashinyan says ex-President’s brother ready to return $30 mln
November 28, 2018 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister, leader of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan told voters in the Armenian town of Ijevan on Wednesday, November 28 that the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Aleksandr Sargsyan, has agreed to return $30 million to the state budget.
Addressing a rally ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections, Pashinyan said everything that has ever been stolen from the state and the people will be returned through transitional justice.
Pashinyan had earlier revealed that $30 million was found in Sargsyan’s bank account which was immediately frozen.
Top stories
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
MiG-35 Russian fighter jet may get active phased array radar Advanced MiG-35 jets may be furnished with an active phased array radar in the future, Ilya Tarasenko said.
Alexis Ohanian reveals his favorite way to drink Armenian brandy "If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
Former Armenia customs chief wants to gift luxury hotel to the state The acting PM Nikol Pashinyan reminded that a criminal case against Avetisyan is currently ongoing.
Russia confident Islamic State will be "destroyed" east of Euphrates Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement said the situation in Syria is generally improving.