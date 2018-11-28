Former Armenia customs chief wants to gift luxury hotel to the state

PanARMENIAN.Net - The former chief of the Armenian customs service, Armen Avetisyan has offered to gift Golden Palace - a luxury hotel that he owns in the resort town of Tsaghkadzor - to the government, acting Prime Minister, leader of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan told voters in the Armenian town of Ijevan on Wednesday, November 28.

The acting PM reminded that a criminal case against Avetisyan is currently ongoing.

“If the process continues, we should announce a public action for the facility,” Pashinyan told a rally ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections.

“The hotel is estimated to cost $10-15 million, or even $20 million, and all that money will be returned to the state budget.”

Avetisyan is accused of illegal entrepreneurial activity and money laundering