Former Armenia customs chief wants to gift luxury hotel to the state
November 28, 2018 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The former chief of the Armenian customs service, Armen Avetisyan has offered to gift Golden Palace - a luxury hotel that he owns in the resort town of Tsaghkadzor - to the government, acting Prime Minister, leader of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan told voters in the Armenian town of Ijevan on Wednesday, November 28.
The acting PM reminded that a criminal case against Avetisyan is currently ongoing.
“If the process continues, we should announce a public action for the facility,” Pashinyan told a rally ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections.
“The hotel is estimated to cost $10-15 million, or even $20 million, and all that money will be returned to the state budget.”
Avetisyan is accused of illegal entrepreneurial activity and money laundering
