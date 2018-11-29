Syrian army reportedly launches retaliatory attack in Latakia
November 29, 2018 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a massive assault in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, Al-Masdar News cited a military source as saying on Wednesday, November 28.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards the militant positions in the Turkmen Mountain region of Latakia.
The Syrian army’s assault comes in response to the attempted drone attack on the Russian Hmeimim Military Airport in the southwestern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
While the Syrian air defense was able to repel the drone attack, the attempted bombing by the militants was a violation of the Sochi agreement that was established on September 17.
