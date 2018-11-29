Courtyard by Marriott will open a hotel in Armenia by end of 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Courtyard by Marriott, Marriott International's brand that pioneered the select service category, will be opening a hotel in Yerevan, Armenia by the end of 2020.

Courtyard by Marriott includes mid-priced range of hotels designed for business travellers but also accommodates families

The brand announced in a statement that it expects to further grow its European footprint of 63 hotels by almost 50 percent over the next two years.

With nearly 30 hotels anticipated to open in Europe by the end of 2020, Courtyard said it "will offer business travellers a continually elevated experience that meets the generational shift in how our guests work and travel today."

In addition to strengthening its portfolio in the established markets of Germany, France and the UK, Courtyard is continuing its first-to-market approach with anticipated debuts in seven emerging destinations including Armenia, Finland, Georgia (Batumi) and Iceland.

661 branded hotel rooms were expected to open in Armenia throughout 2018, analysis by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Russia & CIS revealed earlier.

114 of the total number of branded rooms opened at The Alexander, a luxury hotel that was inaugurated in downtown Yerevan in late March. The facility is part of the world-renowned chain of Luxury Collection Hotels owned by Marriott International.