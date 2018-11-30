Armenia President, acting PM congratulate Georgia's new President

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian and acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, November 29 sent congratulatory messages to Salome Zurabishvili on her election as President of Georgia.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, the Armenian-Georgian friendly and warm relations will continue to develop and grow in all areas, registering new dynamics for elevating the cooperation between the two nations to a qualitatively new level,” Sarkissian said.

Pashinyan said, meanwhile, that Zurabishvili's election as Georgia’s first female President is a truly historic event.

"I am confident that proceeding from our peoples’ centuries-old friendship and shared values, we will continue to strengthen relations between the two countries through joint efforts in an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding. I am also confident that we will be able to expand the bilateral agenda with a wide range of new programs, making full use of the potential of our peoples’ friendship for the progress of Armenia and Georgia," Pashinyan said.

"Looking forward to meeting with you in the near future in an effort to develop ambitious partnerships, I convey the assurances of my most distinguished consideration.”

With nearly all votes counted, the French-born ex-diplomat had 59% of the vote with rival Grigol Vashadze on 40%.

Zurabishvili was backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party while Vashadze was a united opposition candidate.

A new constitution is due to come into force, making the role of president largely ceremonial.