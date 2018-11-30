Syrian air defense targets several objects above Quneitra: source

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defense fired several air defense missiles above the skies of Al-Quneitra, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a Syrian military source, the Syrian air defense fired several missiles from the air defense base in the Damascus Governorate town of Al-Quneitra.

The Syrian military maintains that they are confronting "enemy targets" above Damascus and Al-Quneitra at this time.

The air defense missiles have now confronted enemy targets in Al-Kisweh (SW Damascus), Al-Dimas (NW Damascus), and Al-Quneitra.