Syrian air defense targets several objects above Quneitra: source
November 30, 2018 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defense fired several air defense missiles above the skies of Al-Quneitra, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a Syrian military source, the Syrian air defense fired several missiles from the air defense base in the Damascus Governorate town of Al-Quneitra.
The Syrian military maintains that they are confronting "enemy targets" above Damascus and Al-Quneitra at this time.
The air defense missiles have now confronted enemy targets in Al-Kisweh (SW Damascus), Al-Dimas (NW Damascus), and Al-Quneitra.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
S&P Global Ratings assigns Ameriabank 'B+/B' with stable outlook The creditworthiness of Ameriabank's reflects the bank's position as the largest bank in the country.
Iran says can't wait for SPV mechanism with EU forever Araqchi noted that the EU needs more time to provide the SPV mechanism but underlined that Iran cannot wait forever.
New souvenir sheet celebrates Yerevan's 2800th birthday cancelled Authored by HayPost designer Vahe Muradyan, the sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 15 000 pcs.
Drug that targets cancer in a radically different way approved in U.S. The drug is for patients with advanced solid tumors containing what's called an NTRK gene fusion, a hybrid of two genes.