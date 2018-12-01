Karabakh: 1300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
December 1, 2018 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - some 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of November 25 to December 1, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
