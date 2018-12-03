New postage stamps celebrate 9th laureate of Armenia's GIT Award

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two postage stamps and a special cover dedicated to the theme “State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost on November 30.

Authored by designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan, the postage stamps with nominal values of AMD 160 and AMD 170 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs each.

The stamps depict the commemorative gold medal and the memorial souvenir given to the laureate.

The special cover, meanwhile, depicts James Truchard, the 9th Laureate of the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere and the co-founder of National Instruments. The special cover also depicts eight Laureates of the previous years.

The postage stamps and the special cover were cancelled by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Truchard, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.