New postage stamps celebrate 9th laureate of Armenia's GIT Award
December 3, 2018 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two postage stamps and a special cover dedicated to the theme “State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost on November 30.
Authored by designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan, the postage stamps with nominal values of AMD 160 and AMD 170 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs each.
The stamps depict the commemorative gold medal and the memorial souvenir given to the laureate.
The special cover, meanwhile, depicts James Truchard, the 9th Laureate of the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere and the co-founder of National Instruments. The special cover also depicts eight Laureates of the previous years.
The postage stamps and the special cover were cancelled by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Truchard, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.
Top stories
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.