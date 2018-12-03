EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia with a focus on areas such as education, energy efficiency, environmental protection, the Armenian government said in a tweet.

The sum will also be used to create a favorable investment and business environment in the country.

By the end of the year Armenia will receive €5.5 million, the government said.

The European Union is expected to provide financial assistance worth €160 million to Armenia by 2020 under a document signed in February by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, and Armenia's then foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.