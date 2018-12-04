Armenian army jet loses contact with ground control

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Su-25 jet aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces lost contact with ground officials after taking off from the airport in Gyumri on Tuesday, December 4.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the plane was carrying out a training flight.

Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net that two crew members were on board the aircraft.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.