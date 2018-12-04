Armenia leader sends condolences to family of George H.W. Bush
December 4, 2018 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter of condolences to the family of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush over his death on November 30.
“One cannot but appreciate his great contribution to the establishment of mutual understanding and dialogue between peoples,” Sarkissian said.
“He went to great lengths to make our troubled world a better and safer environment, while his wisdom and political courage helped him achieve success in this regard.”
“I have bright memories of our personal meetings in Texas, London and elsewhere,” Sarkissian said adding that Armenians too remember the 41st President of the United States.
Bush died at age 94 in Houston.
