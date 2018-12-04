OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the south-east from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni region.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the previously agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.