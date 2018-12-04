OSCE Mission monitors ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
December 4, 2018 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, December 4 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the south-east from Kuropatkino settlement of the Martuni region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the previously agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.
Top stories
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
Partner news
Latest news
Ian Wright offers honest opinion about Henrikh Mkhitaryan English former professional footballer Ian Wright has given his honest opinion on midfield duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil
New cancer test turns out to be a ‘lifesaver’ John White, a retired North Attleborough bioengineer, was diagnosed in early 2015 with aggressive prostate cancer.
Exxon Mobil is reportedly leaving Azerbaijan Exxon is hoping to raise up to $2 billion from the sale of its 6.8 percent in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field.
Sleep health linked to insulin resistance in obese teens "More than 33% of adolescents are obese and at risk for health conditions such as type 2 diabetes," said Stacey L. Simon.