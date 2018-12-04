EU, Armenia foreign policy chiefs meet in Brussels

PanARMENIAN.Net - EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday, December 4 hosted the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, in Brussels.

They discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, which will take place on December 9, and the need for them to be credible, inclusive and transparent.

They also weighed in on the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia, one week after the first Partnership Committee meeting took place in Yerevan.

Full implementation of the Agreement would help to accompany and support the reform and modernisation processes in Armenia.

The High Representative and the Minister said they look forward to a number of expert meetings ahead of the next EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

Also, Mogherini and Mnatsakanyan discussed prospects for a settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with the principles and norms of international law. They also exchanged on wider regional dynamics, and in particular the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – the Iran nuclear deal, as well as on the conflict in Syria.