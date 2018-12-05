Armenia, Azerbaijan set to coordinate Karabakh statement: Russia
December 5, 2018 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are planning to coordinate a statement on Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.
"On the eve of the opening of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan on December 5, i.e. today, a meeting is scheduled between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabakh settlement mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, U.S., France)," Zakharova said.
According to her, a statement on the settlement of the conflict is set to be agreed upon.
“I think you (journalists) will be informed in detail,” Zakharova said.
Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Milan on December 5, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan revealed earlier.
