Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs "exchange useful ideas"
December 6, 2018 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday, December 5 engaged in “a useful exchange of ideas” when discussing ways for reaching a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Foreign Ministry reveals.
The Milan-hosted meeting was mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to continue consultations in the near future to maintain the dynamics.
The third meeting between the two was aimed at getting more detailed information on their respective positions and approaches concerning the peace process.
Top stories
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian military reportedly seizes Israeli, U.S.-made weapons Among the weapons seized from the weapons cache were a large quantity of missiles manufactured in the U.S. and Israel
Cannabis compound could treat diabetes A doctor says his research into medical marijuana has identified a compound that can help diabetes patients.
Why HIV-infected patients suffer higher cancer rates AIDS patients suffer higher rates of cancer because they have fewer T-cells in their bodies to fight disease.
Ukraine President reinforcing troops on Russian border Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko said the country is reinforcing its military on the Russian border.