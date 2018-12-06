// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs "exchange useful ideas"

December 6, 2018 - 10:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday, December 5 engaged in “a useful exchange of ideas” when discussing ways for reaching a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Foreign Ministry reveals.

The Milan-hosted meeting was mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to continue consultations in the near future to maintain the dynamics.

The third meeting between the two was aimed at getting more detailed information on their respective positions and approaches concerning the peace process.

