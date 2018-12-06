Armenian diplomats will travel to Mongolia visa-free
December 6, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Holders of diplomatic and official passports will now be able to travel visa-free from Armenia to Mongolia and vice versa, according to a new agreement approved by the government on Thursday, December 6.
The purpose of the deal is to encourage and facilitate the mutual visits of officials.
The agreement was first signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in late September.
After signing the deal, the sides agreed that the move paves the way for the liberalization of visa regimes altogether.
