Stamp dedicated to Spitak earthquake cancelled in Gyumri

PanARMENIAN.Net - A postage stamp dedicated to the earthquake of Spitak was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in Gyumri on Wednesday, December 7.

With nominal value of 230 AMD, the stamp was authored by designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan and is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs.

The piece depicts a collage of scenes from the devastating earthquake that shook the country on December 7, 1988. The scenes include demolished buildings, rescue work and the clock of the Independence Square of Gyumri, that shows the time of the earthquake.

The official cancellation ceremony was held in the presence of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The postage stamp was cancelled by acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Hakob Arshakyan, Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan, Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost Juan Pablo Gechidjian.