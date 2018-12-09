Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will vote: Vigen Sargsyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will vote in parliamentary elections, said Vigen Sargsyan, who heads the election list of the Republican Party (RPA).

"He is an active citizen, and I am sure he will take part [in elections]," V. Sargsyan said, according to Aysor.am.

Polling stations opened across Armenia as the country is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 9 triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

President Armen Sarkissian has cast his ballot.