Armenia holding snap parliamentary polls
December 9, 2018 - 08:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polling stations opened across Armenia as the country is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday December 9 triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Pashinyan swept to power after months of peaceful protests and a civil disobedience campaign as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country demanding the resignation of former authorities.
Election campaign launched across Armenia on November 26 with leaders of parties and alliances traveling to the various provinces of the country for 12 days through December 7.
Eleven political forces are running in elections, including two blocs - Im Kayl “(My Step) and Menk (We) - as well as nine parties - Prosperous Armenia, National Progress, Christian Democratic Revival, Sasna Tsrer, Rule of Law, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Bright Armenia, the Republican Party of Armenia, Citizen's Decision Social-Democratic Party.
Pashinyan resigned on October 16 after sweeping to power back in May.
My Step, led by Pashinyan himself, is expected to get a majority in the new legislature.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers explore new way of killing malaria in the liver "It's very difficult to work on the liver stage," said Elizabeth Winzeler, professor of pharmacology and drug discovery.
Syrian army uncovers ammo in underground militant warehouse Cities and villages were checked, and now the time has come for remote fields and other hard-to-reach areas.
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will vote: Vigen Sargsyan Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will vote in parliamentary elections, said Vigen Sargsyan.
Land of Noah: Armenia's history and culture - AFP As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.