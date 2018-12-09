// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia President urges people to celebrate elections

December 9, 2018 - 12:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has cast his ballot in snap parliamentary elections currently underway across Armenia.

Leaving the voting booth, Sarkissian first congratulated the people on the election day.

“The people must express their will. This is their most important right, so it's a holiday,” the President was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

“I hope everyone will celebrate this holiday by fulfilling their obligations by casting their ballots freely, fairly and justly.”

Polling stations opened across Armenia as the country is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 9 triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

