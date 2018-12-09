Armenia elections: 7.8% of voters cast ballots in three hours
December 9, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 201,250 (7.76%) eligible voters have cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections as of 11:am Sunday, December 9.
In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 13.32% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
Polling stations opened across Armenia at 8:00am sharp as the country is holding early parliamentary elections triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
