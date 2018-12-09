// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Saudi Coalition resumes offensive in Hodeidah

December 9, 2018 - 18:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke-out in the Hodeidah Governorate of western Yemen on Sunday, December 9 afternoon after the Saudi Coalition and their allies resumed their offensive activities against the Houthi forces, Al-Masdar News.

According to a new report from the official media wing of the Houthi forces, the Saudi Coalition and their allies stormed the Houthi defenses along the eastern and southern axes of Hodeidah city.

No advances have been reported as of yet.

The attack by the Saudi Coalition and their allies comes on the same day that the Yemeni government negotiates a potential peace settlement with the Houthi forces.

