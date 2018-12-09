Saudi Coalition resumes offensive in Hodeidah
December 9, 2018 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke-out in the Hodeidah Governorate of western Yemen on Sunday, December 9 afternoon after the Saudi Coalition and their allies resumed their offensive activities against the Houthi forces, Al-Masdar News.
According to a new report from the official media wing of the Houthi forces, the Saudi Coalition and their allies stormed the Houthi defenses along the eastern and southern axes of Hodeidah city.
No advances have been reported as of yet.
The attack by the Saudi Coalition and their allies comes on the same day that the Yemeni government negotiates a potential peace settlement with the Houthi forces.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Polls close in snap parliamentary election 1.025 million (39.54%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections as of 17:00 pm.
Armenia elections: 39.54% of voters cast ballots in three hours In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 50.93% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
First Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan votes “for peace” Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan have also cast their ballots in Yerevan.
Armenia vote: Serj Tankian, RPA lawmaker trade verbal blows Ashotyan said he hopes the police will react to what he described as “a police report” by the prominent artist.