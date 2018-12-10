Armenian Committee of Canada honors Int'l Human Rights Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) is honoring the International Human Rights Day and the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on Genocide.

“As we celebrate International Human Rights Day and mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on Genocide, we recommit ourselves to continue fighting against injustice, wherever it may be and to whomever it may target,” said Shahen Mirakian, President of the ANCC.

As the largest and most influential Canadian-Armenian grassroots human rights organization, the ANCC continues to stand resolute in its fight against hate and bigotry, while proudly upholding human rights and justice in Canada and around the world.

Throughout its years of activism and advocacy, the ANCC has collaborated extensively with partners in the Canadian government and Parliament, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, a wide variety of cultural communities, and a diverse group of non-governmental organizations to safeguard the values of respect, tolerance, and equality and to raise the necessary awareness for genocide condemnation, education, remembrance, and prevention.

“Armenians in Canada and around the world have a moral duty to safeguard human rights and fight against the crime of genocide. We welcome both Canada’s and Armenia’s strong commitment to take action in the field of international genocide prevention efforts,” said Mirakian.

“We are proud that the representatives of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are currently in Armenia to participate at the Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, an international conference dedicated to combating this grave crime against humanity,” concluded Mirakian.