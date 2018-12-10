Ameriabank introduces Visa Pay Sticker in Armenia
December 10, 2018 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank is unveiling a completely new offer in the Armenian banking sector which means that holders of Visa Electron payment card can make purchases using Visa Pay Sticker.
Visa Pay Sticker is a patch, which allows making contactless payments and purchases by the use of a machine with Visa payWave technology.
All you need to do is stick it to your smartphone, wallet or another personal item and make purchases and payments quickly and conveniently.
According to a statement provided by the bank, one person and even one payment card can have several stickers.
The sticker has a PIN code which you need to scan for every payment exceeding AMD 10,000, but you can perform PIN-less payments five times a day.
Should you lose the sticker, you should immediately block it.
The bank also said that the Visa Pay Sticker can be used in both Armenia and abroad.
