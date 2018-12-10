Armenia elections respected fundamental freedoms: OSCE
December 10, 2018 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The early parliamentary elections in Armenia were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust that needs to be preserved through further electoral reforms, the OSCE international observers concluded in a preliminary statement released Monday, December 10.
Open political debate, including in the media, contributed to a vibrant campaign, although cases of inflammatory rhetoric online were of concern, the statement says.
The general absence of electoral malfeasance, including of vote buying and pressure on voters, allowed for genuine competition, the observers said. Despite the shortened timeframe, the elections were well administered, although the integrity of campaign finance was undermined by a lack of regulation, accountability and transparency.
The media environment is diverse and the freedom of expression, guaranteed by the Constitution, was respected, the statement said.
The statement also highlights that, while there was general confidence in the accuracy of voter lists, those declared incapacitated by courts are not entitled to vote, contrary to international standards on the political rights of persons with disabilities. Contrary to previous recommendations, the right to file election-related complaints is largely limited to party proxies and commission members.
The statement also notes that the prohibition of those holding multiple citizenship from being candidates is in contradiction to OSCE commitments and case law of the European Court of Human Rights.
Top stories
Holders of diplomatic and official passports will now be able to travel visa-free from Armenia to Mongolia and vice versa
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Cervical cancer risk higher in women with positive HPV Certain HPV types can cause cervical cancer, with types HPV16 and HPV18 being responsible for most cases.
UN chief marks 70th anniversary of Genocide Convention Guterres called on all states to translate the Convention’s words into action to prevent massive human suffering.
Air pollution may increase risk of autism: research Researchers concluded there was a link between exposure to nitric oxide from car exhaust during pregnancy.
Ameriabank introduces Visa Pay Sticker in Armenia Visa Pay Sticker allows making contactless payments and purchases by the use of a machine with Visa payWave technology.