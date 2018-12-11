EU says new Armenian parliament was 'elected democratically'
December 11, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union looks forward to working with "the democratically elected new Armenian parliament and the future government," said Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.
On December 9, Armenia held early elections to the National Assembly, which were the first national elections after the political transition of AprilMay 2018.
As stated by the International Elections Observation Mission, the elections “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust that needs to be preserved through further electoral reforms".
"The European Union is committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future of Armenia. The early parliamentary elections were important in terms of enhancing public trust towards the electoral process in Armenia," the statement reads.
"We expect all stakeholders to continue concerted efforts towards further democratisation and modernisation of the country.
"We look forward to working with the democratically elected new Parliament and the future Government to deepen our political and economic relations based on the joint commitments of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement."
My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has secured a convincing victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.
Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
Top stories
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Holders of diplomatic and official passports will now be able to travel visa-free from Armenia to Mongolia and vice versa
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
Partner news
Latest news
SDF troops capture half of IS' stronghold in southeast Deir ez-Zor The SDF managed to capture the strategic Hajin hospital after a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants.
Russians prepare for special spacewalk Astronauts Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev are to conduct a spacewalk to examine the outside of a Soyuz capsule.
Newly-discovered genes help understand redheads mystery The Edinburgh University-led research has been described as the largest genetic study of hair colour to date.
Rouhani: U.S. failed to promote economic chaos in Iran "The government is trying to continue with the stable conditions created in economic sector," Rouhani said.