EU says new Armenian parliament was 'elected democratically'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union looks forward to working with "the democratically elected new Armenian parliament and the future government," said Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

On December 9, Armenia held early elections to the National Assembly, which were the first national elections after the political transition of AprilMay 2018.

As stated by the International Elections Observation Mission, the elections “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust that needs to be preserved through further electoral reforms".

"The European Union is committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future of Armenia. The early parliamentary elections were important in terms of enhancing public trust towards the electoral process in Armenia," the statement reads.

"We expect all stakeholders to continue concerted efforts towards further democratisation and modernisation of the country.

"We look forward to working with the democratically elected new Parliament and the future Government to deepen our political and economic relations based on the joint commitments of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement."

My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has secured a convincing victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.

Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.