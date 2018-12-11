// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia "ready for diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions"

Armenia
December 11, 2018 - 14:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey but without any preliminary conditions concerning Nagorno Karabakh, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday, December 10, according to TASS.

"We are ready to establish direct relations with Turkey without any preliminary conditions and hope that Turkey takes the same position," he said.

"However relations with Turkey are linked with the problem of Nagorno Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," he noted.

While visiting Baku in September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that relations with Armenia could not be improved until the Karabakh conflict was settled. He said Armenia should not count on opening the border with Turkey as long as "it is occupying 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory and is hampering the return of one million Azerbaijanis to their home land."

Related links:
Tass.ru: Армения готова установить отношения с Турцией, но без предварительных условий
