Russian soldier suspected of killing woman detained in Armenia
December 11, 2018 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A contract serviceman of the 102nd Russian base was detained on suspicion of causing death by negligence to a resident of the city of Gyumri in Armenia, Head of Public Relations Department of the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office Arevik Khachatryan told PanARMENIAN.Net
The crime was committed on December 2. An unknown person attacked Julietta Ghazaryan, born in 1961, and severely beat her, hitting her in the fac and mutilating her beyond recognition. The woman died on the way to the hospital.
A criminal investigation is currently underway.
