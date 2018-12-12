Iran welcomes Armenia parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Foreign Minister spokesman Bahram Ghasemi welcomed the recent parliamentary elections in Armenia, expressing hope that bilateral relations between the countries would further deepen.

In particular, Ghasemi described the elections as a trend of democratic changes in Armenia.

On December 9, Armenia held early elections to the National Assembly, which were the first national elections after the political transition of April-May 2018.

My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has secured a convincing victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.

Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the European Union and others have congratulated the country on elections.