VivaCell-MTS offers Y tariff plan for 30 days to smartphone buyers

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, December 12 that those who will buy Samsung, iPhone, Honor, Xiaomi, Alcatel or Nokia smartphones from the company's services centers by January 31, 2019, will get a chance to use the Y tariff plan for 30 days.

The Y tariff plan, offers, in particular:

- Unlimited usage of Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram

- 5 GB Internet

- 200 minutes for calls to all Armenian networks, +374 97 and +374 47 networks, as well as US, Canada, MTS Russia and Vodafone Ukraine

- 10 000 on-net minutes after consumption of the 200-minute package

- 300 SMS to Armenian mobile networks

In case there is AMD 2800 on the subscriber’s account on the day of expiration of the tariff plan's 30-day validity period, the sum is charged, and the tariff plan is automatically prolonged for 30 days.

After consumption of the 5 GB internet package during the 30-day validity period of Y tariff plan, a 500-MB additional daily package is automatically activated upon the availability of at least AMD 100 on the account balance.

The devices can be purchased both in cash and by installment.

According to the company, the list of smartphones will be regularly replenished with new models.