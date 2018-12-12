UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia
December 12, 2018 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of the United Kingdom looks forward to supporting ambitious political and economic reforms in Armenia, Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said after the December 9 parliamentary elections in the country.
The UK welcomes the preliminary assessment of the international observation mission that the Armenian parliamentary elections on December 9 “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust”, a statement published on the government's website reveals.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for these elections as a member of the international consortium contributing funding to the Electoral Support Project in Armenia (ESPA) implemented by UNDP.
The European Union, Germany, Great Britain and Sweden provided €1.5 million, €700.000, £0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas , respectively - more than €2.9 million in total - for Armenia to organize the elections.
"These elections mark an important new stage in Armenia’s democratic development. I congratulate the My Step Alliance led by Nikol Pashinyan on its impressive victory, as well as the other parties elected to the National Assembly," Duncan was quoted as saying.
"The UK Government looks forward to working closely with the new Government and Parliament of Armenia, supporting further consolidation of democratic institutions and ambitious political and economic reforms for the benefit of the Armenian people."
My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.
Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the European Union and others have congratulated the country on elections.
Top stories
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Holders of diplomatic and official passports will now be able to travel visa-free from Armenia to Mongolia and vice versa
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
Partner news
Latest news
Family in rural Armenia celebrates long-awaited housewarming The Atoyan family in Zarinja was one of the first to be included in the housing program in the current year.
GOT characters need to be rich, treacherous women to survive: Study If you ignore gender, which “had a relatively small effect size,” the list could also include Tyrion and Jon Snow.
Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district The winners of the a “Who, Where, When” competition were also invited to the opening ceremony to claim their power banks.
FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone The Syrian army soldiers at the post spotted the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters before they could reach their positions.