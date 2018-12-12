UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government of the United Kingdom looks forward to supporting ambitious political and economic reforms in Armenia, Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said after the December 9 parliamentary elections in the country.

The UK welcomes the preliminary assessment of the international observation mission that the Armenian parliamentary elections on December 9 “were held with respect for fundamental freedoms and enjoyed broad public trust”, a statement published on the government's website reveals.

The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for these elections as a member of the international consortium contributing funding to the Electoral Support Project in Armenia (ESPA) implemented by UNDP.

The European Union, Germany, Great Britain and Sweden provided €1.5 million, €700.000, £0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas , respectively - more than €2.9 million in total - for Armenia to organize the elections.

"These elections mark an important new stage in Armenia’s democratic development. I congratulate the My Step Alliance led by Nikol Pashinyan on its impressive victory, as well as the other parties elected to the National Assembly," Duncan was quoted as saying.

"The UK Government looks forward to working closely with the new Government and Parliament of Armenia, supporting further consolidation of democratic institutions and ambitious political and economic reforms for the benefit of the Armenian people."

My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.

Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the European Union and others have congratulated the country on elections.