Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank continuously expands the range of digital services it offers and extends the number of branches that work late. On Wednesday, December 12, the bank inaugurated a new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district.

Head of the Nor Nork district Hayk Mhryan, member of the Board of Armenia’s Central Bank Oleg Aghasyan, customers, partners, guests of the bank attended the event.

The winners of the a “Who, Where, When” competition were also invited to the opening ceremony to claim their power banks.

The new branch opened at the Megamall Masiv shopping center will work seven days a week from 10:30am till 21:15pm every day.

The Nor Nork branch offers services on privileged terms to all individuals and legal entities who will become Ameriabank's customers by opening an account in the bank’s new facility by March 1, 2019.

The services include:

- Provision of one-year free service of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking system upon opening a new legal entity account,

- Provision of business card with one year free service,

- Provision of one debit or credit card to two key executives/real beneficiaries each (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service,

- Provision of one debit or credit card to individuals in case of opening a new account (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service,

- Provision of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking and Phone Banking services free of charge.